Restaurants cry foul on being excluded from COVID capacity easing

The announcement Thursday that Ontario was lifting capacity restrictions for sporting and other events did not include restaurants. Restaurants Canada, the organization that represents the food industry says the exclusion is unfair and makes no sense now that vaccination mandates are in force in restaurants. In a release the organization states, “the Ontario Government continues to hurt the hardest-hit foodservice industry by leaving restrictions in place despite the vaccine passport system allowing only fully vaccinated customers in dining rooms.

“The restaurant industry was the first closed, has suffered the longest closures and the deepest restrictions throughout the pandemic. We have borne the expenses of PPE and safety protocols as well as the recent introduction of the vaccine passport system despite historic revenue losses.”

“The industry has done everything asked of us, and yet we continue to be singled out. Restaurants Canada has continually asked to see data used to make these decisions and has never been provided with any justification for these harmful decisions.”

“It is beyond comprehension that 20,000 people can cram into an arena, scream, and closely congregate without masks, while restaurants must adhere to strict distancing regulations which severely restrict the number of customers that can be served. “

“According to a recent Restaurants Canada survey, 80% of restaurants continue to just break even or lose money. Restaurants Canada is calling on the government to immediately lift all further restrictions on the industry and provide additional support to recognize the cost of implementing the vaccine passport program.”