Ontario recorded 535 new COVID cases

The province is reporting 535 new COVID cased. Of those cases, 388 or 72 percent are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have vaccine status unknown. There were two deaths reported. There were more than 29,000 tests performed for a positivity rate of 1.8 percent. There were 29,247 vaccinations administered Saturday bringing the total to 22,071,730 shots. 87.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 82.3% have two doses.

Provincial figures shoe Hamilton with 39 new cases for an active case count of 225. Halton is showing 12 cases. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nephrology Unit at the Charlton campus, after two patients tested positive for the virus.

Hamilton Public Health and St. Joe’s Infection Prevention & Control and Occupational Health & Safety teams are conducting contact tracing. All COVID-19 protocols are in place, making the risk of transmission low. The Nephrology Unit has been closed to admissions