Province gives green light to 100 percent capacity at sports events

Just in time for Monday’s TiCat matinee against the Argos, the province has lifted capacity restrictions on sports events where patrons must show proof of vaccination. That means there’s room for 23,000 fans. To accommodate the possible last minute rush the Ticat ticket office will be open till 2 on Saturday.

In all the lifting of capacity restrictions will apply to facilities including:

Concert venues, theatres and cinemas;

Spectator areas of facilities for sports and recreational fitness (would not include gyms, personal training);

Meeting and event spaces (indoor meeting and event spaces will still need to limit capacity to the number that can maintain physical distancing);

Horseracing tracks, car racing tracks, and other similar venues; and

Commercial film and television productions with studio audiences.

To date there has been a limited number of outbreaks in these settings. Other public health and workplace safety measures continue to remain in effect for these settings. This can include wearing face coverings, screening and the collecting of patron information to support contact tracing. In settings where capacity limits have been lifted, the requirement for individuals to maintain two metres of physical distancing are being removed, with limited exceptions. In addition, proof of vaccination will continue to be required in outdoor settings where the normal maximum capacity is 20,000 people or more to help keep these venues safe for patrons.

Since the proof of vaccination requirement went into effect, more than 86.8 per cent of individuals aged 12 and over have been vaccinated with at least a first dose and more than 81.9 per cent with two doses. The majority of new cases continue to be among the unvaccinated.

Ontario continues to report one of the lowest rates of active cases in the country, well below the national average, and the province has trended towards the best-case scenario projected by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.