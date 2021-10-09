Ontario reporting 654 new COVID cases, Hamilton 47

The province is reporting 654 new cases of COVID19. 464 cases, or 71 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 190 are in fully vaccinated individuals

258 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 219, or 85 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 39 are fully vaccinated. There are 153 COVID patients in ICU beds—85 percent of whom are not vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

There were almost 38,000 vaccinations administered Friday for a total of 22,042,483 vaccine doses. 86.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 82.1% have two doses.

Provincial figures shoe Hamilton with 47 new cases for an active case count of 213. Halton is showing 21 cases. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.