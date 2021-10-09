Almost one in three trucks pulled off the road by Halton Police

This year’s two-day commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz by The Halton Regional Police Service was held at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton. on October 5-6, and as in previous years some serious offenders were pinpointed.

With the help of neighbouring police services and agencies, officers were able to inspect 402 commercial motor vehicles with the following results:

126 Vehicles taken out of service (31% failure rate)

Total charges laid (Provincial Offence Notices): 253

Sets of licence plates seized by police: 8

Mandatory Alcohol Screenings conducted: 135 yielding four license suspensions.

The failure rate was up from last year’s blitz where 340 vehicles were inspected with 96 commercial vehicles taken out of service: 96 (28% failure rate)

“This was the 20th year the Halton Regional Police Service has hosted the Commercial Motor Vehicle Blitz, and with the help of our partner agencies it has become the largest of its kind in Ontario,” said Traffic Services Unit Sergeant, Will Clayton.

“Mechanical fitness, load security and weight compliance continue to be an issue we are seeing on our roadways. These trucks are complex machines that require a commitment to maintenance and due diligence in daily inspections by the operators.”