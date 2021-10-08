Scavenger hunt will raise funds for cystic fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Canada and Hamilton Region Kin Canada clubs invite local families participate in a unique, socially-distanced ‘treasure hunt’ which will support cystic fibrosis research

On Sunday, October 17, “Questers” in select cities and towns across Canada will embark on family-friendly Quest4CF events while raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Participants venture out in their vehicles, solve puzzles & follow clues in search of a treasure chest hidden somewhere in the Region.

Participants are encouraged to “Dress for the Quest” in their best Hallowe’en costumes. Children will receive goody bags for safe & physically-distanced “trick or treating” at stops along the way, there are prizes to be won and a BBQ lunch is included for all participants. Cost to participate is $60 per vehicle, with proceeds to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Questers are also encouraged to reach out to friends and family to donate to their journey!

This scavenger-hunt style challenge is accessible for all ages and provides a safe, physically-distanced trick-or-treating option for those concerned about covid-19 transmission. – Jennifer, a Cystic Fibrosis mom, took part in last year’s event and reported, “my family participated in Quest4CF and really enjoyed the event – we liked solving the various riddles and inventive clues. It was exciting to drive to our next destination and see all the volunteers dressed up in costumes with candy- meaning we got the clue right. We also liked finding places and things that you normally overlook. It’s a fun family event that my daughter, Alison, can participate with us and covid-friendly since you travel in your own car.”.

Proceeds from Quest4CF will benefit the local cystic fibrosis community. Every week in Canada one baby is diagnosed with cystic fibrosis through newborn screening. Funds raised through Quest4CF will help the almost 4,300 Canadians living with CF. Our vision is to find a cure or control for this devastating genetic disease.

To register or sponsor a team:

https://quest4cf.crowdchange.ca/1960

To learn more about Cystic Fibrosis:

https://www.cysticfibrosis.ca