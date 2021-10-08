Hamilton Police nab suspect in Mount Hope Homicide and Abduction

At a midday news conference Friday Hamilton Police announced they have arrested a 25-year-old male in connection with the fatal home invasion in Mount Hope last month.

On September 16, at approximately 2:55 a.m., Hamilton Police were called to a Mount Hope residence for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found two males in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. The males were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hasnain (Nano) Ali subsequently succumbed to his injuries, while his father, Faqir Ali, was forcibly taken from the home in a dark SUV. Mr. Ali was violently assaulted before he was found near Beach Boulevard in Hamilton.

Investigators have now charged 25-year-old Antoine Chambers with the first degree murder of Hasnain (Nano) Ali, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault in relation to this incident. Chambers has also been charged with numerous firearms related charges. A firearm has been recovered by police.

Chambers is in custody and is expected to be back in court for a brief appearance on October 13, 2021. Other suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers by calling 905-546-3843.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com