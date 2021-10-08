Bulldogs to host healthcare heroes

Hamilton Bulldogs owner and CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, Michael Andlauer announced today that the team is inviting approximately 2,000 health care workers and their families to the home opener tomorrow October 9th as guests of the team to thank and honour them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic.

The majority of these health care workers — all of whom will have received both doses of the vaccine — will come from hospitals and health care systems in Hamilton.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” said Andlauer. “On behalf of the Bulldogs and our fans I’d like to thank the frontline health care workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year and a half and sacrificed so much to keep people safe.”

“Our local healthcare workers have worked around the clock to ensure the health and safety of our community and I cannot think of a better way to honour them than enjoying the Bulldogs home opener game at FirstOntario Centre,” said Hamilton Health Sciences President Rob MacIsaac and St. Joseph’s President Melissa Farrell. “Thank you to the Bulldogs for making this happen and GO DOGS GO.”