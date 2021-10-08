Big drop in active COVID cases in Hamilton

The province is reporting 573 new cases of COVID19. 381 cases, or 66 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 192 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 271 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 228, or 84 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 43 are fully vaccinated.. There are 154 patients in intensive care units and of those in the ICU, 134, or 90 percent are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status.

The province recorded 10 COVID deaths overnight.

There were more than 37,000 tests administered for a just over 22 million vaccine doses. 86.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 82.0% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new cases, down from 27 on Thursday. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 29. The number of active cases dropped to 206 from 242 the previous day. There are 26 hospitalizations. Halton reported 26 new cases and 10 hospitalizations. There were no new deaths in either health unit.