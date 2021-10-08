The Zoetic Theatre on Concession Street will be the scene of what is billed as An evening of Culture, comedy and Courage with Gary Santucci and Pamela Blackwood Marques.

Gary Santucci is a composer and guitarist. He began his formal studies at the Royal Hamilton College of Music and went on to study classical and flamenco guitar in Spain.

Pamela Blackwood Marques is a classically trained coloratura soprano who performs with SOLO (Southern Ontario Lyric Opera Company), Boris Brott Summer Music Festivals, Musicata Hamilton’s Voices, and many local Churches in the greater Hamilton area.

Together they have formed an alliance to combine their talents to deliver a fresh take on some classic Spanish, French, and German Romantics, Broadway, Jazz, Classical, Opera and Portuguese Fado

Gary’s time spent in Spain has brought a flamenco flair to popular opera arias and classical pieces and Pamela’s vocal control and vocal versatility brings a collective approach to all the genres.

In 2004 Gary received The City of Hamilton Arts Award for Music and in 2008 the Life-Time Achievement Award.

Pamela performs regularly in multiple languages: English; French; Spanish; Italian; German; and Portuguese. On other occasions: Hebrew; Japanese; Swahili, Finnish, Danish; and Russian. She has performed with: The Three Tenors, Placido, Pavarotti, Carrera; Celine Dion; the late Michael Burgess to name a few. Her career has spanned over 50 years and at a very young 59 she has no plans of slowing down.

Gary has written most of the instrumental arrangements for each piece and Pamela has restructured much of the lyrics to turn these performances into fresh and new versions making them “their own.”

Gary Santucci has recently announced that the Pearl Company, which has been a favourite cultural hub for years will be reopening soon with a series of plays and other entertainment events. Details will be available shortly.