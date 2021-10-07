Recognize anybody? Police looking for these McMaster revelers

Hamilton Police continue to investigate after a car was overturned and street signs damaged during a large unsanctioned street disturbance in the Westdale area on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Investigators have reviewed video and images from the event and have since made an additional arrest.

They have charged a 19 year old youth from Burlington, a Wilfrid Laurier student with mischief under $5,000

Investigators continue to appeal for assistance in the identification of additional suspects.







Hamilton Police are urging the suspects pictured in this release to seek legal advice and contact Acting Detective Sergeant John Obrovac at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.