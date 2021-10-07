Province reports 587 COVID cases as Hamilton active case count drops

The province is reporting 587 new cases of COVID19. 423 cases, or 72 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 164 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

279 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 229, or 82 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 50 are fully vaccinated. There are 149 patients in intensive care units and of those in the ICU, 134, or 90 percent are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status.

The province recorded 6 COVID deaths overnight.

There were more than 37,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.

25,000 vaccinations were administered fore a total of 21,974,193 vaccine doses. 86.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 81.8% have two doses.

Hamilton active case count drops

Hamilton Public Health reported 27 new CIVID cases bringing the number of active cases in Hamilton to 242-diwb from 325 a week ago. There are 25 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The number of outbreaks reduced by three to 18, with the outbreak at Macassa Lodge declared over. 15 of the outbreaks are in education or child care centers, mostly elementary schools. Provincial statistics show 14 new cases in Halton and 10 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported in either health unit.