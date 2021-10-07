Hamilton Police arrest man in violent sex assault

A 47-year-old man from Woodstock has been arrested for a violent sexual assault.

On Tuesday, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to a residence for a sexual assault of a woman in her 40s.

There they charged Peter Anthony Pasco. 47 of Woodstock with attempted murder.

Detectives from the Hamilton Police Sexual Assault Unit believe that there may be more victims as Pasco is known to travel over a large geographical area.

They encourage all survivors to report these crimes to the Hamilton Police Service by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit (non-emergency line) at 905-540-5553, or www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca to file an online report.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamiIton.com

There is no guaranteed way to prevent sexual assault. Sharing the details of these assaults is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.