Good Shepherd will serve take-out Thanksgiving dinners

Continuing COVID restrictions won’t stop Good Shepherd from going ahead with its traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Like last year, Good Shepherd will be providing a nutritious “to-go” meal straight from The Good Shepherd Centre kitchen. The hot turkey Thanksgiving dinner, including vegetables and dessert, is free of charge and is open to everyone in the community. It will be served as a takeaway meal on Monday, October 11, from 2 to 4:15 p.m. from The Good Shepherd Centre, 135 Mary Street, Hamilton. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed closely. Guests are asked to bring a mask.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. We’re still navigating the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Brother Richard MacPhee, Good Shepherd’s chief executive officer. “Good Shepherd is here 24 hours a day, seven days a week to welcome vulnerable members of our community with compassion and hospitality, especially during holidays.”

Good Shepherd is the largest provider of health and human services in the Greater Hamilton Area. Work is based on providing food and shelter, advocacy, access to government programs, and education. Services include emergency food and clothing services; emergency shelter for men, youth, women and children, and families; mental health crisis support; education; transitional and supportive housing programs; senior support; and hospice palliative care.

Services are provided free of charge and without judgment to anyone in need regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, relationship status, disability or addiction issues.