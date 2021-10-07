Cash will help local Long-term care homes add staff

Local long-term care homes will share in the up to $270 million the Ontario government is putting up this year to long-term care homes across the province to increase staffing levels. This includes $1,478,301 for long-term care facilities in Flamborough-Glanbrook. This is part of the province’s commitment to ensure long-term care residents receive—on average—four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25. It was also announced that as part of the government’s plan to fix long-term care, it will bring forward legislation that will enshrine its commitment to four hours of care into law.

These funds will increase care for residents at:

• Heritage Green Nursing Home, in Stoney Creek, will receive up to $594,882 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $3,643,548 annually more than their current funding.

• Ridgeview, in Stoney Creek, will receive up to $427,462 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $2,618,124 annually more than their current funding.

• Alexander Place, in Waterdown, will receive up to $455,957 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $2,792,664 annually more than their current funding.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said MPP Donna Skelly. “This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Currently, residents receive an average of two hours and 45 minutes of direct care from nurses and personal support workers. This funding will increase the daily average to 3 hours, per resident per day by the end of this fiscal year. This funding also includes $42.8M to homes to increase care by allied health care professionals (such as physiotherapists and social workers) by 10% this year.