Province reporting 476 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 476 new cases of COVID19, marking the second day in a row with fewer than 500 cases. 335 cases, or 70 percent. are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 141 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

280 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 234, or 84 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 46 are fully vaccinated.

More than 32,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 21,948,953 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.7% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and nearly 81.7% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 23 new cases of COVID 19. With recoveries, there are 250 active cases in Hamilton, the lowest active case count since mid August. The seven-day average for new cases is 36. There are 25 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There are 21 outbreaks in Hamilton with 14 of them in schools where the average case count is under five per school. Halton Public Health is reporting 13 cases with seven hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.