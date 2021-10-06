Police nab suspect in Westdale assault

A 28 year old man already on probation has been charged in connection with an assault that took place on a Westdale trail last week. Hamilton police thanked the public for their assistance in helping to identify the person responsible for this daytime random attack.

Hamilton police have identified, arrested and charged

Tony Robert Gordon, 28 years-of-age of Hamilton. He is charged with assault causing bodily harm, four counts of parole violation and a drug possession charge.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2021 just before 3:30 p.m., when a lone victim was assaulted by a suspect while walking the Caleb’s Walk Trail in the area of Dalewood Crescent and Oak Knoll Drive in Hamilton’s west end. The suspect was last seen running west along the trail.

At this time investigators are asking for any residents in the area that have not yet reviewed their video surveillance for suspicious behaviour on Thursday, September 30, 2021 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant John Obrovac at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com