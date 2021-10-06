Hamilton reports 31 COVID cases, one death

Hamilton is reporting 31 new COVID cases, up eight cases from Tuesday. There was one death reported at Hamilton General Hospital. There are 28 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals. There are 21 Outbreaks in Hamilton with one declared over and a new one at the Eva Rothwell Centre involving two staff. 16 of the outbreaks involve schools or child-care centres. Halton is reporting 20 new COVID cases and no deaths. There are nine COVID cases in Halton Hospitals.

Ontario is reporting 476 new cases of COVID19. 335 cases. Or 70 percent. are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 141 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

280 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 234, or 84 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 46 are fully vaccinated.

More than 32,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 21,948,953 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.7% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and nearly 81.7% have two doses.