Feds announce tough new vaccination mandates

If you want to work for the federal government, you must get vaccinated. The same thing applies for all federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors and its travelers. Under the new policy, announced today by Prime Minister Trudeau and Deputy PM Freeland, federal public servants in the Core Public Administration (CPA), including members and reservists of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement for employees to be vaccinated applies whether they are teleworking, working remotely, or on-site. Contracted personnel who require access to federal government worksites will also need to be vaccinated.

It will be a two-step process. Starting October 6, 2021, employees will be required to provide an attestation of their status through a secure online system, by October 29, 2021.

As early as November 15, public servants who refuse to disclose their status or who are not fully vaccinated will be placed on administrative leave without pay. Employees who are unable to be vaccinated based on a prohibited ground as defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act, such as a medical contraindication, may request accommodation.

The vaccine requirement includes workers and those providing services within the CPA including the RCMP, comprising more than 267 000 employees.

Employees have an obligation to provide true attestations. Making a false statement would constitute a breach of the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector and may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination. Attestations will be audited and managers can ask for proof of vaccination at any time.

At the same news conference Trudeau publicly apologized for his failure to participate in Truth and Reconciliation events while he was vacationing in Tofino BC.