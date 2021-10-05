Police seek bold daylight thief

Its a four-month -old case but Hamilton Police need your help with identifying a break-enter and theft suspect. If you have any information, please contact the investigators.

On Thursday, June 3 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a male suspect attended Hamilton Kosher Meats located at 889 King Street West in the City of Hamilton and committed a break and enter.

While in the establishment, the suspect proceeded to open the large walk-in freezer and filled a garbage can with produce before fleeing the scene on foot.

Thief broke into store over the noon hour

The suspect stole approximately $1700-1800 worth of inventory.

The Hamilton Police Break Enter and Robbery Unit has carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com