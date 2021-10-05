Police say man jumped to his death at Devil’s Punchbowl
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old man at the Devil’s Punchbowl conservation area in Hamilton Monday afternoon.
Preliminary information suggests the following:
- At approximately 3:04 p.m. on October 4, 2021, the Hamilton Police Service received a call for assistance at the Devil’s Punchbowl conservation area in Stoney Creek.
- Officers responded and located a man.
- The man jumped into the gorge.
- Emergency Medical Services were contacted.
- The man was located on the ground below.
- Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services attempted to assist the man. The man was pronounced deceased on scene at 3:47 p.m.
Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.
