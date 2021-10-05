Police investigating Sex abuse complaints at Waterdown High

The Hamilton Police Service Sexual Assault Unit is investigating reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment at Waterdown District High School after several victims have come forward. It is with great concern that I share information about a police investigation. Police have stated that this investigation relates to Waterdown District High School, and that the suspect is not a person in a position of authority. Hamilton Police issued a release stating, “We encourage all survivors to report these crimes to the Hamilton Police Service by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit (non-emergency line) at 905-540-5553, or www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca to file an online report. We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice in when they report an incident, where and how.”

The releases those with information to either call the Sexual Assault unit or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamiIton.com

In a message to the Waterdown School community, HWDSB Superintendent Gerry Smith wrote. “It is with great concern that I share information about a police investigation. Police have stated that this investigation relates to Waterdown District High School, and that the suspect is not a person in a position of authority. On behalf of HWDSB, I want you to know that we consider the safety and well-being of every student and staff member our top priority. We know that it is important to you, as parents, guardians and caregivers, to feel confident that children and youth are well cared for and protected while they are at school. We take this responsibility seriously, and so do our staff. If you are a survivor of sexual assault, remember the abuse was not your fault and there is no time limit on reporting the abuse to police.”

The Police statement adds, “There is no guaranteed way to prevent sexual assault. Sharing the details of these assaults is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.”