COVID case counts drop in Ontario and in local health units

Hamilton Public Health reported 23 new cases of COVID 19. With recoveries, there are 250 active cases in Hamilton, the lowest active case count since mid August. The seven-day average for new cases is 36. There are 25 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There are 21 outbreaks in Hamilton with 14 of them in schools where the average case count is under five per school. Halton Public Health is reporting 13 cases with seven hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.

The province is reporting 429 new cases of COVID19, the lowest single-day count since August 17 There were four deaths reported. 301 of the new cases, or 70 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 128 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 277 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 236 or 85 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 41 are fully vaccinated. With more than 25,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate is 1.8 percent. For the fourth time in the past seven days, the number of recovered patients (696) has exceeded the number of new cases.

155 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 147, or 95 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and eight are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 26,000 vaccinations administered Monday. 86.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 81.5% have two doses.