Arrest made after woman groped at archery academy

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest in relation to a sexual assault investigation in Oakville.

On October 2, 2021, a female youth attended the Silver Sword Archery located on Burnhamthorpe Road in Oakville. The female attended with a group to participate in an axe throwing lesson.

During the lesson, the instructor is alleged to have touched the victim in a sexual manner multiple times without consent.

On October 3, 2021, police arrested 65 year-old Robert Lapier of Oakville. He has been charged with the following:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Police believe there may be additional victims and anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Werner of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905 825 4777 ext 8747.

The facility offers training in archery, knife and axe throwing, self defense and swordsmanship.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.