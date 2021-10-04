Water treatment upgrades may avoid lawn watering restrictions

The City will spend $1.3 million to avoid the lawn watering restrictions that were imposed last year. In the summer of 2020, Hamilton Water issued a mandatory water use restriction to the residents and businesses of the City, effectively banning non-essential outside water use. This was due to an early summer heatwave combined with construction delays associated with unexpected repairs required within Phase 1 of the Woodward Water Treatment Plant Process Upgrades. The repairs were completed in the summer of 2020; however, staff say a capacity risk still remains in the water treatment process necessitating more work.

A clearwell is a component of a municipal drinking water purification system. It refers to the final storage stage in the system, following the filtration and disinfection stages. The filtered water is held in a storage basin to allow the disinfectant to inactivate any remaining pathogens.

Effectively, when one of the clearwells is out of service, only one half of the filters can be used to process drinking water. In order to eliminate this capacity restriction, staff recommended upgrades which will allow all of the filters to process potable water even if one of the clearwells is out of service.