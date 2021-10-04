COVID cases drop in Ontario, locally

The province is reporting 511 new cases of COVID19 and two deaths. There were nearly 24,000 tests conducted, for a positivity rate of two percent. The seven-day average of daily infections continues to decline– now standing at about 586, down from the previous week in which the average was 621. Due to a technical issue, the vaccination figures are delayed.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 62 new COVID cases since Friday, and the seven-day average case count is down to 36. The active case count is down to 295—a drop of 32 from last Friday. There are 24 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals, down from 37 a week ago. There are 20 outbreaks in Hamilton—more than half of them in school settings. Halton Public Health reported 50 cases since Friday, with seven in hospital. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.