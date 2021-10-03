580 new COVID cases reported in Ontario

The province is reporting 580 new cases of COVID19. 407 cases, or 70 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 173 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were two deaths reported. There were almost 24,000 vaccinations administered yesterday. Nearly 86.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 81.3% have two doses
Provincial reporting shows Hamilton with 24 new cases of COVID-down from 44 Saturday and Halton with 15. 2here were no deaths reported in either health unit.