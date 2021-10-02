Two area residents honoured with Ontario Senior Achievement Awards

The Ontario Senior Achievement Awards recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to their communities through voluntary or professional activities after the age of 65. Seniors who qualify for this award may have contributed to many different fields such as the arts, literature, community service, volunteering, education, environment, fitness, and humanitarian activities.

David A. Longstaff of Hamilton, has been a committed volunteer at Shalom Village for 14 years. David’s volunteer work began when his mother moved into the seniors residence and continues although she passed in 2012. David is an integral member of the team due to his tireless energy in running entertainment programs, gardening, fundraising, taking residents to appointments, and so much more.

Dr. Sally Elizabeth Palmer, Professor Emeritus of Dundas, is a retired professor in the McMaster University Faculty of Social Sciences and a 26-year member of the Children in Limbo Task Force. Serving on many committees and volunteering her time for more than 45 years, she is a social justice advocate, an Indigenous ally and founder of the Good Food Box program which provides fresh produce to low income Ontarians.