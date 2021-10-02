Province reports 704 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 704 new cases of COVID19. 506 cases, or 72 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 198 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were also seven deaths reported.

274 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 243, or 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 31 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 37,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 21,847,046 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 81.2% have two doses.

Provincial reporting shows Hamilton with 44 new cases of COVID and Halton with 15. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.