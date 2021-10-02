Hiker assaulted in broad daylight on Westdale trail
Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from an assault that took place Thursday.
On Thursday just before 3:30 p.m., a lone victim was assaulted by an unknown male suspect while walking the Caleb’s Walk Trail in the area of Dalewood Crescent and Oak Knoll Drive in Hamilton’s west end. This is a heavily wooded area.
Suspect Description
Male
Tanned skin
25 to 30 years-of-age
Semi muscular build
Black ponytail at the top of head
Shaved hair on the sides of the head
White t-shirt
Black backpack
The suspect was last seen running west along the trail.
At this time investigators are asking for any residents in the area to review their video surveillance for any footage that may assist with this investigation.
Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Jason Henry at 905-546-3816 or the Division One Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-961-1876.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com