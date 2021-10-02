Hiker assaulted in broad daylight on Westdale trail

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from an assault that took place Thursday.

On Thursday just before 3:30 p.m., a lone victim was assaulted by an unknown male suspect while walking the Caleb’s Walk Trail in the area of Dalewood Crescent and Oak Knoll Drive in Hamilton’s west end. This is a heavily wooded area.

Suspect Description

Male

Tanned skin

25 to 30 years-of-age

Semi muscular build

Black ponytail at the top of head

Shaved hair on the sides of the head

White t-shirt

Black backpack

The suspect was last seen running west along the trail.

At this time investigators are asking for any residents in the area to review their video surveillance for any footage that may assist with this investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Jason Henry at 905-546-3816 or the Division One Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-961-1876.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com