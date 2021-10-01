Two area students show excellence in hockey and in school

Five high school students who made a big impact in their schools, and in their communities — in addition to being recognized as top players and volunteers in the OMHA — are the winners of $8,000 post-secondary bursaries from the Dairy Farmers of Ontario. Two are from the Bay Area.

The five recipients include Dylan Pergentile, who received the highest average of 98.83% in the 26-year history of his school in Grimsby. Named Salutatorian during his graduating year at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School, Pergentile also received the Governor General’s Academic Medal for highest average in Grade 11 and 12.

He is now attending McMaster University for Integrated Biomedical Engineering and Health Sciences.

“It allows me to continue studying physics, biology, chemistry and math which I all really enjoyed in high school,” said the former West Niagara Flying Ace.

Also winning a bursary is Oakville’s Evan Muller. Along with hockey, volunteerism has always taken up a large portion of Muller’s schedule.

Over the last year he received a federal grant for the Fresh Food Project where he worked with local farmers to create baskets of fresh produce to donate to the local food bank. This endeavor continued his passion for giving back to the community, previously helping out with the Kerr Street Mission and Santa Claus Fund.

“Hockey means everything to me. It’s where I’ve made most of my friends,” said Muller, who is studying Management and Organization Studies program with a major in Accounting at Western University. “I’ve definitely learned a lot from the coaches and role models.”