BPAC’s 10th Anniversary Season!

Live entertainment is back at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre after a year and a half absence. BPAC is slowly and safely bringing experiences that inspire back to our stages with these just announced shows. As per Ontario guidelines, all patrons must show proof of COVID-19 double vaccination to be permitted entry into the facility. We are currently restricted to 50% of maximum audience capacity in our facilities. And for those who prefer there are also streaming options. For more information on the lineup and to purchase tickets visit BPAC Events page.

Lucy Darling

Lucy Darling is a lady magician who brings together a potent mix of playful improvisational comedy, witty writing, and impossible magical feats. Evoking comparisons to everyone from Dame Edna to Pee Wee Herman, this edgy, postmodern character is a double shot of magical mischief, with a splash of old Hollywood and a dash of Dorothy Parker. Fri Oct 29, 2021 at 8pm

LEGACY: In Support of the Downie-Wenjack Fund

Fri Nov 5, 2021 at 8pm

3rd year at BPAC! Featuring Tom Wilson, Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) & Josh Findlayson (Skydiggers), Phil Davis, Logan Staats and more! Performance and storytelling come together with LEGACY; a part of our collective reconciliation journey to promote awareness, education, and thoughtful action. In his final days, Canadian icon Gord Downie spent his time shining a light on reconciliation with Canada’s First Peoples.

The STEVEN PAGE Trio

Sat Nov 13, 2021 at 8pm

Steven Page’s distinctive and powerful voice is among the most instantly recognizable in popular music. He is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with former band-mates, Barenaked Ladies, the award-winning band he co-founded. As one of the principal songwriters and lead singer, Steven spent twenty years with the group, touring the world and selling millions of albums.

THE SEÁN CULLEN COCKTAIL HOUR (& a half!)

Wed Nov 17, 2021 at 7:30pm

Get ready to laugh the night away with this award-winning Canadian comedian. Having traveled the world for over three decades as a master of improvisation and an accomplished impressionist who delights in the absurd, this show is not to be missed by anyone who wants a good laugh!

SWEET DREAMS: The Music of Patsy Cline

Thu Nov 18, 2021 at 7:30pm

Legendary singer, Patsy Cline left behind a legacy of country music that lives on. Join talented singer and performer, Leisa Way for an entertaining tribute to The Cline and her famous tunes!

Jimmy Stahl Big Band: SOUNDS OF SINATRA

Sat Nov 20, 2021 at 8pm

Enjoy a nostalgic journey back in time with the Jimmy Stahl Big Band. After 50 years of live performances and various recordings, Jimmy Stahl has taken his legendary project to another level.

CANADIAN BRASS: Making Spirits Bright!

Fri Nov 26

With an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Grammy-winning and JUNO nominated Canadian Brass has truly earned the distinction of “the world’s most famous brass group”.

KEVIN FOX: Songs for Cello & Voice

Sun Nov 28

If you have come in contact with Canadian music at all over the last number of years, chances are you have either seen or heard the work of Halifax native, Kevin Fox. Kevin has toured and recorded with countless artists, from Justin Bieber and Sarah McLachlan to Steven Page and Chantal Kreviazuk. KEVIN FOX: Songs for Cello & Voice sponsored by Rick Burgess of Frederikse Law.

THE SEÁN CULLEN COCKTAIL HOUR (& a half!)

Wed Dec 15, 2021 at 7:30pm

Back for a second show