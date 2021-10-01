668 new COVID cases in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 668 new cases of COVID19. 502 cases, or 75 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 166 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 278 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 250, or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 28 are fully vaccinated. There were 11 deaths reported, three of which were from previous reporting periods. Just under 30,000 vaccinations were administered for a total so far of 21,809,713 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 81.0% have two doses.
Hamilton Public Health reported 42 new COVID cases. The total number of active cases sits at 314. There was one death reported as well. There are now 25 active outbreaks after two schools were taken off the list for having false positive tests. Still that leaves 14 outbreaks in local schools including the outbreak at Tapleytown school which has 10 cases—8 students and two staff. There is a new outbreak at Redeemer College On-campus housing involving nine students. Another new outbreak at Barton Truck Centre has 12 staff testing positive.