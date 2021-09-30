Police looking for violent offender

Hamilton police are looking for a 26-year-old male fugitive, Rafael Eliseo BONILLA.

BONILLA is five foot eight inches and approximately 240 pounds.

BONILLA is a high-risk offender with a history of violence.

As a result of a criminal investigation in July 2021, BONILLA is wanted for multiple charges.

Three counts of Assault Level 1

Two counts of Assault (Choke)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Two counts of Forcible Confinement

Two counts of Utter Threats

Mischief under $5000

Six counts of Fail to comply with release order

Fail to attend court and Surety Revocation

BONILLA has ties to the Hamilton and Niagara area.

If he is observed, Police ask that members of the public call 9-1-1, do not approach.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime or the whereabouts of BONILLA, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Yuill by calling 905-546-8911.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com