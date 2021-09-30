Taste of Burlington returns next week

The popular Taste of Burlington Fall Program, presented by PV&V Insurance, is running October 4-24. With 29 participating eateries and restaurants, participants will be well-fed from a wide variety of menu options.

To make it easier to view menus, enter to win prizes, and receive returning offers from restaurants, Taste of Burlington is once again using a free mobile passport that patrons can sign up for on the Taste of Burlington website. There’s no app to download; it is a web-based program – participants simply sign up. When the passport is used to check-in at restaurants, participants are automatically entered to win weekly gift card giveaways as well as the grand prize draw of a $500 gift card to the Taste restaurant of their choice.

New this year are Live Music Wednesdays during the program, sponsored by Sound of Music Festival. Each Wednesday from 7-9 pm will feature a live music performance at one of the Taste restaurants. October 6 will be at The Port House, October 13 at District Kitchen & Bar, and October 20 at The Dickens.

Kelly Harris, Marketing Specialist at Tourism Burlington and Coordinator of the Taste of Burlington says “Several new restaurants are joining the fall program and we are glad to have them join. Our restaurants are safe and ready to welcome you and appreciate your ongoing support after the past 18 months.”

Taste of Burlington started with just 12 restaurants in 2008 and has steadily grown since and runs in February/March and October each year. Burlington has been established as a dining destination in the GTA with the variety and uniqueness of a large city combined with the accessibility and service of a small town.

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

For more information on our 2021 Fall Taste of Burlington Prix-Fixe program, please visit tasteofburlington.ca, by phone at 905-634-5594, or email kelly.harris@burlington.ca