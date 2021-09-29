Six Nations Announces Plans Leading up to Orange Shirt Day

On September 30, 2021, Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SNGREC) will be hosting a Candlelight Vigil to honour residential school Survivors and the children who never made it home.

The event will take place at Chiefswood Park in Ohsweken beginning at 4:00pm. Community members are invited to attend and place a luminary or traditional medicines at the display from 4:00 – 6:00pm. Luminaries will be provided on site.

At 6:30pm, local Survivors along with Elected Chief Mark Hill will speak. These remarks will be livestreamed on the Six Nations of the Grand River Facebook page as attendance will be limited due to COVID-19.

As Six Nations remains in Alert Level Orange, COVID-19 protocols will be in place at this event including masks and physical distancing. Only a few groups/households will be let in for a limited time to place their luminaries in order to avoid contact.

In addition to the Candlelight Vigil on September 30, community members are invited to pick up either an Every Child Matters sign or flag this week. Everyone is encouraged to post a picture of their signs, flags, and homes decorated in orange to the hashtag #SNOrangeShirtDay. Community members should have received a postcard in the mail that they can use to redeem their item. Pick-up times and locations are as follows:

SNGREC Central Administration Building: Tomorrow (September 29), 8:30am – 4:30pm

Six Nations Public Works: Tomorrow (September 29), 8:30am – 4:30pm

Iroquois Village Plaza: Today (September 28), 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Although Orange Shirt Day is an important day to continue the conversation surrounding residential schools, we recognize that this is a difficult topic for many. If you or someone you know requires support, please know there are resources available to help:

Six Nations 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line: 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204

Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions: 519-445-2143 (Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm)

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419