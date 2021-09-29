New Ontario COVID case count is 495

Ontario is reporting 495 new COVID cases and eight deaths. With 36,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 1.7 percent. Hospitalizations are down to 292 cases with 172 in ICU. 260, or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 32 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 38,000 vaccinations administered, for a total of 21,742,456 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 80.7% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 23 new COVID cases, down by half from Monday’s 46. There was on COVID -related death as well. There are 319 active COVID cases, a drop of 14 from Monday and 38 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There are 21 active outbreaks in Hamilton, including three more schools. 11 of Hamilton’s outbreaks are in schools.

Halton Public Health reported 33 new cases of COVID and one death. There are five COVID patients in Halton’s hospitals.