DHL opens new facility at Hamilton Airport

DHL Express, opened its doors yesterday to its new facility at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. The company invested $100 million CAD to build the new facility, four times the size of the original building also located at Hamilton International Airport, in order to meet significant increase in shipping volumes.

“The Hamilton Gateway facility is a significant milestone for DHL and will modernize our operations in the Canadian market,” said Darryl Wettlaufer, VP of Operations for DHL Express Canada. “The new technology and services we’ve implemented, as well as the increased capacity for handling at the Hamilton Airport, will allow us to meet the double-digit sales growth we’ve seen in shipping.”

At 238,000 square feet, the Hamilton Gateway facility is four times the size of the previous one at, and features a fully-automated sort system with a capacity of processing 28,000 packages per hour. The Airport also has 24-hour landing capability with dedicated Canada Border Services Agency staff on site, which ultimately helped influence the company’s decision to expand in Hamilton, as the cargo hub of Ontario.

DHL Express’ Hamilton facility previously employed 225 during peak season, with the expansion bringing about 150 more jobs to the area, some of those in the package sorting hub and others as part of the company’s delivery team.

The expansion in Hamilton comes from the drastic increase in shipping demand across the country over the past years. Since 2019, international trade has generated continuous growth in shipments per day for DHL Express in Canada, averaging at around 40 per cent growth. The pandemic has also generated a double-digit growth for the company, who since early 2020, has experienced holiday season-like shipping volumes throughout the entire Americas region – almost 50 per cent in 2020 vs. 2019. Canada is the third largest market in terms of growth for DHL Express in the region. Every month, 60 per cent of the total Canadian shipments are cleared at Hamilton International Airport.