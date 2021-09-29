39 new COVID cases in Hamilton as 12 schools have outbreaks

Hamilton Public Health reports 39 new COVID cases, up 16 from Tuesday. There are 21 outbreaks in Hamilton-12 at schools. The number of active cases is 325 up slightly from Tuesday. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by four to 34 cases. Halton reported 17 cases, down 16 from Tuesday. And seven hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.

Ontario is reporting 495 new COVID cases and eight deaths. With 36,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 1.7 percent. Hospitalizations are down to 292 cases with 172 in ICU. 260, or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 32 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 38,000 vaccinations administered, for a total of 21,742,456 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 80.7% have two doses.