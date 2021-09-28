Man flashed clerk in pet store

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who exposed himself at a Burlington pet store.

On August 22, 2021, at approximately 4:45 pm, a male suspect attended the PetSmart store located at 2311 Appleby Line in Burlington. He engaged a female employee in conversation before exposing himself by removing his pants and underwear. The suspect apologized to the manager and left the store before returning and offering to apologize to the employee.

Male, 20-30 years old

5’10 – 6’0 tall, 160 lbs.

Full beard

Wearing a white t-shirt, beige pants and a camouflage “Support our troops” hat

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.