2S & LGBTQIA+ community liaison officer nominated for award

Nominated for the Serving with Pride 2SLGBTQ+ Visibility Award, Rebecca Moran is a former paramedic now police officer for Hamilton Police Service Her goal is to help victims feel safe to report crimes & address issues for lasting change.

Rebecca, an out member of the 2S & LGBTQIA+ community, accepted the role as Hamilton Police’s first ever 2S & LGBTQIA+ Liaison officer. She quickly established rapport with the community and acts as a conduit for community concerns. She has stepped out as the public face of the Hamilton Police Service, working towards building trust with the 2S & LGBTQIA+ communities, speaking with various print, radio and TV media as well as before the Police Services Board.

Rebecca is an integral member of the Hate Crime Case Review Team, a welcome participant of the Queer Positive Space at Bernie Curtis Secondary, a founding member of the Hamilton Police Service Diversity & Inclusion Internal Support Network and co-chair of the LGBTQ Internal Support Network.

In August of 2021, a resident in Waterdown had their Pride Flag ripped down and stomped on. The crime was captured on video and reported to police. When Rebecca was made aware of this incident, she took her own Pride Flag that was hanging in her office and gave it to the victim. The victim then promoted that she would be attending Waterdown Memorial Park to give out Pride Flags to anyone who wanted them and asked Rebecca to be part of the event. Numerous members of the community, the media, allies, and the Hamilton Police Service attended in solidarity.