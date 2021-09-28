23 new COVID cases in Hamilton, three more school outbreaks

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 23 new COVID cases, down by half from Monday’s 46. There was on COVID -related death as well. There are 319 active COVID cases, a drop of 14 from Monday and 38 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There are 21 active outbreaks in Hamilton, including three more schools. 11 of Hamilton’s outbreaks are in schools.

Halton Public Health reported 33 new cases of COVID and one death. There are five COVID patients in Halton’s hospitals.

With over 80 percent of Ontarians fully vaccinated, Ontario has recorded its lowest single-day COVID case count since August 17. There are 466 new cases of COVID19. 347 cases, or 74 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 119 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were 11 deaths recorded.

315 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 278, or 88 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 37 are fully vaccinated.

180 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 172, or 96 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and eight are fully vaccinated.

31,855 vaccinations were administered yesterday, bringing the total to 21,704,159 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 80.5% have two doses.