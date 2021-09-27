Toronto gearing up to vaccinate 5 to 12 year olds

Whenever Health Canada gets around to approving the Pfizer vaccine for kids between ages 5 and 12 Toronto Public Health plans to be ready. (TPH) has formed a COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Group to get ready to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, upon Health Canada approval and receipt of vaccine for this age group from Ontario’s Ministry of Health In Toronto, there are approximately 200,000 children aged 5 to 11 who are eligible to get vaccinated. In the US Pfizer has submitted an application for approval of its vaccine for ages 5 to 12 , based on a dosage of approximately one-third the amount of vaccine in an adult shot.

Recent local data shows that individuals who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have an eleven times lower risk of hospitalization and twenty-five times lower risk of being admitted to an ICU compared to those who are incompletely vaccinated, or unvaccinated.

Said Mayor John Tory, “We continue to do everything we can as a City government to fight COVID-19 and save lives. Toronto Public Health has formed this Vaccination Planning Group so that our city will be ready to help children get vaccinated as quickly as possible following the necessary approvals from Health Canada. This will help keep our kids safe and provide greater protection in our schools and communities across the city.”