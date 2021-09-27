The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Province reports less than 700 new COVID cases for their straight day
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Province reports less than 700 new COVID cases for their straight day

by
September 27, 2021

Ontario is reporting  613 new cases of COVID-19. 454 cases, or 74 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Just over 20,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 21,672,304 vaccine doses. Nearly 85.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 80.3% have two doses.

Locally, provincial figures show Hamilton with 46 new cases, down  20 from Sunday. There was one death reported over the weekend. Halton  shows 10 cases-down from 42 on Sunday. There were no new deaths reported in Halton.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top