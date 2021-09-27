Province reports less than 700 new COVID cases for their straight day

Ontario is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19. 454 cases, or 74 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Just over 20,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 21,672,304 vaccine doses. Nearly 85.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 80.3% have two doses.
Locally, provincial figures show Hamilton with 46 new cases, down 20 from Sunday. There was one death reported over the weekend. Halton shows 10 cases-down from 42 on Sunday. There were no new deaths reported in Halton.