Many unanswered questions about Hamilton Public Works’ “Black Friday”

Last Friday Hamilton City Hall was abuzz when it was announced that the head of Hamilton Water, Andrew Grice had been released by the city and also that his immediate supervisor, Public Works director Dan McKinnon had retired “effective immediately.” Both leaders were highly regarded within their departments and with external stakeholders, and the departure led to inevitable speculation that the moves were linked to the so-called Sewergate affair that saw billions of litres of contaminated water spill into Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise.

The issue is a particularly sensitive one for members of Hamilton City Council, who were made aware of the spill in August of 2018 but voted to keep the report of the spill confidential until the matter was leaked to the Spectator in November of 2019.

The spill and its aftermath are certain to be issues in the 2022 municipal election which will get underway just after Labour Day.

Monday, John Best and Bill Kelly discussed the staff departures on the Bill Kelly Show on 900 CHML.