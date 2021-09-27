Hamilton dealing with eight COVID outbreaks in schools
Hamilton Public Health reported 150 new COVID cases over the weekend, approximately 112 of them occurred on Saturday and Sunday. There was one death reported at Macassa Lodge brining the total number to two in that outbreak that saw nine staff, 10 residents and one visitor test positive. Hamilton has 20 outbreaks—8 of them in schools. There is also an outbreak at the Good Shepherd Family Centre where 14 residents have tested positive. Halton reported 75 COVID cases on the weekend, approximately 62 of them occurred on Saturday and Sunday. There were no new deaths in Halton.
Ontario is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19. 454 cases, or 74 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were no new deaths reported in Ontario. Just over 20,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 21,672,304 vaccine doses. Nearly 85.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 80.3% have two doses.