“No growth” strategy won’t work: Province
The province has thrown Hamilton City Council a lifeline on the contentious issue of urban boundary expansion. A letter from Heather Watt, a senior official in the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing warns that the “no boundary expansion” option favored by more than 16,000 respondents to an anti-sprawl campaign will likely be contrary to the province’s Places to Grow legislation, which was introduced by the McGuinty government in 2005.
City staff had recommended an option they termed “ambitious density” which would require a total land need of 1,310 gross hectares to 2051. In making the recommendation. staff indicated that it would nonetheless be challenging to absorb the 230,000 extra people forecast for Hamilton in the next 30 years within that scenario. The plan called for only 25 percent of the expanded area to be used for single-family homes.
The letter makes the point that urban growth plans have to take into account what it terms “market demand”—in other words what consumers actually want as opposed to what anti-sprawl groups think they should want. “The LNA Methodology requires municipalities to ensure that sufficient land is available to accommodate market demand for ALL housing types (our emphasis) including ground-related housing (single/semi-detached houses), row houses, and apartments.”
The letter continues, “Ministry staff further acknowledge that the City’s residential intensification analysis…has found that the City is unlikely to achieve the necessary level of apartment unit construction from a market demand perspective. As such, the No Urban Boundary Expansion scenario appears to conflict with the objective of the LNA methodology to “provide sufficient land to accommodate all market segments so as to avoid shortages.” In other words, the development industry will not build the high-rises if the consumer demand is not there, and it is unlikely there would be demand for the number of high rises that the no growth scenario would necessitate.
The letter suggests that if Hamilton were to go with the no-growth plan it would only serve to offload the sprawl problem on other communities further afield and endanger farmland surrounding those communities. “The shortfall of available land and ground-related units that could be created as a result of the No Urban Boundary Expansion scenario may cause forecasted growth to be redirected away from the City of Hamilton into other areas that are less suited to accommodate growth. This may have broader regional impacts on prime agricultural areas, natural systems and planning for infrastructure given the lower intensification and density targets applicable to outer ring municipalities that would likely receive pressure to accommodate forecasted growth.”
The letter concludes, “it appears that the No Urban Boundary Expansion scenario poses a risk that the City would not conform with provincial requirements.”
The language of the letter makes it clear that the province will not support the “no expansion” scenario, so now it is up to council at a special October meeting to wrestle with the issue. It promises to be a lengthy meeting with many delegations, but at least council now has a very strong message from the province to factor into its decision-making.
making such an important decision on such a complex issue should not be decided by a last minute direction from the province. the ford government is a lame duck legislature that in about 5 minutes is going to go into campaign mode for 2022. ford may be returned, he may not. but to consider a letter from a minister that may not be here a few months from now is a mistake,. and keep in mind, this is how the current government is saying the legislation should be enacted. another government may have a different view of how to implement these targets that involves different methods to achieve these goals. because be certain, there are different methods proposed for meeting these targets. not all of them benefit the home building and development lobbies though.
The letter is from a senior bureaucrat interpreting policy, not a politician.
she is a senior bureaucrat appointed under premier ford. heather watt was chief of staff for progressive conservative chrisitne elliot, a cabinet minister in rob fords government. she is a pc appointee. some might wonder if she is interpreting policy in a way favourable to the ford administration.
and really, on something as important as this, if the province thinks that Hamiltons No Urban Boundry Expansion is going to contravene binding legislation, i would like to hear that from a minister during parliament before we factor any letters into decisions that decide our future. i want to see the facts and figures from staff that lead to this outcome.
your headline appears to be factually incorrect, even taking the letters claims at face value. the headline would be more accurate if it read “No growth” strategy MAY not work: Province. here are the relevant passages of the letter: “anti-sprawl campaign will LIKELY to be contrary.” and “the City is UNLIKELY to achieve…” and “the NO Boundary Expansion scenario APPEARS to conflict with…” and “the shortfall of available land and ground related units that COULD be created…” and “scenario MAY cause forecasted growth.”. and the letter closes with another What If?. “it APPEARS that the No Urban Boundary Expansion scenario…” editorial accuracy aside, many might contend that on such a vital question maybe we shouldnt be giving too much weigh to such a letter.