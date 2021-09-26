653 new COVID cases reported in Ontario

There are 653 new cases of COVID-19. 499 cases, or 76 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 154 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 198 people are hospitalized with #COVID19, and 177 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There were six deaths reported-three overnight and three from previous reporting periods. There were 31,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 2 percent.

37,645 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 21,651,850 vaccine doses that have been administered. 85.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 80.2% have two doses.

Locally, provincial figures show Hamilton with 66 new cases, up 20 from Friday and one death. Halton shows 42 cases-a jump of 22 from Friday. There were no new deaths reported in Halton.