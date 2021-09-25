Ontario reports 640 new COVID cases as fully vaccinated pass 80 percent

Ontario is reporting 640 new cases of COVID19. 485 cases, or 76 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 155 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

323 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 280, or 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 43 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 33,000 tests yesterday for a positivity rate of 1.9 percent. For the sixth straight days the number of recoveries in Ontario has exceeded the number of new cases, with 794 recoveries reported. There were 10 additional deaths reported in Ontario.

There were nearly 48,000 vaccinations administered yesterday, the highest single day count since mid-August, an apparent response to the province’s proof-of-vaccination policy which went into effect last week. 21,614,205 vaccine doses have been administered. 85.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and the number of fully vaccinated residents has finally reached the 80 percent mark, with nearly 80.1% now having two doses.

Locally, provincial figures show Hamilton with 46 new cases, down from 68 on Friday; and Halton with 20 cases-a drop of nine from Friday. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.