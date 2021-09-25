Man shot in broad daylight is Hamilton’s 15th homicide victim

Hamilton Police are investigating Hamilton’s latest homicide after an 18-year-old male was shot in the City’s East End.

On September 24, 2021, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to reports of a shooting on the sidewalk in the area of Cannon Street East and Barnesdale Avenue North. The victim was walking when he was approached by a dark-coloured four-door sedan. Multiple shots were fired from the car, striking the victim. He was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

The victim is 18-year-old Yua Blut Kaw from Hamilton.

At this time, Hamilton Police do not have a description of the suspects. There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day as police canvass for witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Det David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.